Filed Under:Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in Highland Park according to police who are investigating.

It happened in the area of George Street and Puritan Avenue.

A person in the area reportedly saw the car running and called police.

Police say when they arrived they found the 24-year-old dead inside the car with a single shot in his chest.

The 24-year-old has not been identified.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments