HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in Highland Park according to police who are investigating.
It happened in the area of George Street and Puritan Avenue.
A person in the area reportedly saw the car running and called police.
Police say when they arrived they found the 24-year-old dead inside the car with a single shot in his chest.
The 24-year-old has not been identified.
