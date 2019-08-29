Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Sasha Obama, former President Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, is set to begin classes at the University of Michigan according to reports.
Speculation about Sasha, whose legal name is Natasha, attending U of M began after social media account on Instagram attributed to her posted a photo of Sasha and two friends on the Ann Arbor campus, saying, “So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters!!”
Reports say she was seen by students attending freshman orientation and men who are believed to be Secret Service agents.
