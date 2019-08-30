DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The body of a 41-year-old Iraqi man who died in Baghdad after being deported from the U.S. for committing multiple crimes is being returned to the Detroit area for burial.
Jimmy Aldaoud’s body was in transit and was expected to arrive Friday according to Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin.
Aldaoud came to the U.S. as an infant and lived in the Detroit area. He was deported in June.
Levin says Aldaoud had diabetes as well as schizophrenia and other mental health issues. He spoke no Arabic and had no family in Iraq.
A private funeral is planned for next week.
The Chaldean Community Foundation is covering the costs of repatriating Aldaoud’s body Levin said.
He was among hundreds of Iraqi nationals who were arrested to enforce deportation orders.
