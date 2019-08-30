FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Ferndale Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Bosco Lounge where two people were shot.
It happened Thursday and police say there are two people in custody.
“There’s no ongoing threat or danger to community,” police said in a statement.
Investigating early-morning shooting @ Bosco Lounge. 2 people shot/injured, 2 individuals in custody. This was singular incident; there’s NO ongoing threat or danger to community. More info will be released as avail. PIO is unable to take calls now; pls follow Twitter for updates
— Ferndale Police Dept, MI (@FerndalePolice) August 30, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.