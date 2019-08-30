Filed Under:bosco lounge, Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Ferndale Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Bosco Lounge where two people were shot.

It happened Thursday and police say there are two people in custody.

“There’s no ongoing threat or danger to community,” police said in a statement.

