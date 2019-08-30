DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — More than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America are being recalled by Ford.
The company says the seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash.
Dealers will inspect seat structures and replace them if needed. Most are expected to pass. Owners will be notified starting Oct. 7.
The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs. All have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.
Some 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs with rear seats with manual seat-back mechanisms are also included.
Ford says the trucks may not have a third pawl needed for seat strength, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.
