LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Lane closures on westbound I-696 service drive and exit ramp to Southfield Road are expected to begin Sept. 3 – Oct. 12.
The lane closures will be in place to allow concrete pavement and concrete curb repairs.
Two lanes of the service drive will remain open at all times to allow traffic onto Southfield Road.
One lane of the westbound I-696 off-ramp will be closed from Sept. 22 to Oct. 12.
One lane of northbound Southfield Road will be closed when construction is taking place at the intersection between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday thru Friday.
