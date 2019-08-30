Southfield (CBS Detroit) – DTE Energy is teaming up with the state of Michigan on an innovative vocational training program that will prepare qualified inmates about to be released with skills to become much needed tree trimmers and address a growing talent gap.
Diane Antishin, Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer of DTE, and Heidi Washington, Director of the Michigan Department of Corrections, appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about the initiative.
Antishin and Washington discussed the genesis of the effort. Gerry Anderson, Executive Chairman of DTE, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were among dignitaries who took part in a recent event to announce the program.
Antishin and Washington talk about the selection process, which skilled trade union is working with them and other specifics.
Then, Lisa Whitmore Davis, AARP Michigan Associate State Director for Multicultural Outreach ,Dr Mary K. Clark , an AARP volunteer who is also with the Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Services, and Chelsea Neblett, Financial Empowerment Director for the City of Detroit, appear with Cain to discuss programs helping to empower seniors and others across Detroit through new financial programs.
AARP has been helping seniors learn more about finances and dealing with issues such as taking care of aging loved ones.
Davis talked about AARP’s focus in the region and Dr. Clark discussed an AARP program she is helping with to assist community organizations hoping have their membership learn more about finances.
Neblett talked about the city of Detroit’s first Financial Empowerment Center, which will provide free, one-on-one professional financial counseling and coaching. Neblett said the new center is a partnership between the City of Detroit, Wayne County Treasurer and Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency and will provide supporting social services to low- to moderate-income residents.
