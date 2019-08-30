Comments
NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — At lease one tornado damaged some structures and knocked down trees during severe thunderstorms that moved across Michigan according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down Thursday night near the Shiawassee County community of New Lothrop.
The storms also hit other parts of the state. Flooding and hail were reported in parts of western and central Michigan. High winds also were felt.
A storm survey Friday was to determine the intensity of the tornado.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
