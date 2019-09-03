(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is updating the public on the I-75 construction in Oakland and Wayne counties.
OAKLAND COUNTY:
-The right lane of northbound I-75 will remain closed at Long Lake Road until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 for pavement repair. For safety reasons, the ramp from northbound I-75 to Corporate Drive (Crooks Road) will be closed for the same duration.
-There will be intermittent 15 minute northbound freeway closures at Coolidge Highway. The northbound closures start at 10 p.m. Tuesday night and end by 5 a.m. Wed. Sept 4. for bridge beam setting. In addition to the intermittent northbound freeway closures, crews will be closing Coolidge Highway under I-75. The posted detour for Coolidge Highway will use Long Lake, Crooks and Square Lake roads during the overnight hours.
-There will be intermittent 15-minute northbound freeway closures at Livernois Road during the overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 to set bridge beams. In addition to the northbound freeway closures, crews will be closing Livernois Road under I-75. The posted detour for Livernois Road uses Maple, Crooks and Big Beaver roads during the overnight hours.
– Long Lake Road under I-75 will close for ongoing bridge work. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 and ends by 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept 7. The posted detour for Long Lake Road uses Crooks, Wattles and Livernois roads.
WAYNE COUNTY
-The right lane of northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 8 Mile Road. The single lane closure is needed for drainage repair and will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 and end by 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.