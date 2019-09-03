DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Detroit’s TCF Center, formerly the Cobo Center, will host a national conference focused on immigrant and refugee advocacy next month.
The 12th annual National Immigrant Integration Conference is scheduled for Oct. 20-22.
The conference’s “New American Dreams” platform includes actions aimed at protecting immigrants and refugees.
It supports naturalization, voting and the pursuit of public office by new Americans. The conference will also share strategies to counter what they call “racist rhetoric and policies” targeting immigrants, according to organizers.
2020 presidential candidates have been invited to attend its “Detroit Presidential Forum for Economic, Immigrant & Racial Justice.”
