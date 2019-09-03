ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — More art is coming to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport through a recently announced partnership.
“Inside/Out” is part of the Detroit Institute of Arts program which is now in place at the North Terminal at the airport in Romulus according to the museum and the Wayne County Airport Authority.
Twenty-four reproductions from the museum’s collection were put on display starting in August throughout the terminal.
Since 2009, the museum has partnered with communities around the state to display artwork reproductions outdoors. Organizers say the airport marks the first indoor installation for the “Inside/Out” project. It’s located in Ground Transportation and between Gates D7 and D26.
