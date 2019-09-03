Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, Double A affiliate, Erie Seawolves, MLB

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday, days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania. He was 27.

Numata’s family and the team announced the death.

 

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 21: Chace Numata #78 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2018 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Numata, who was playing for Detroit’s Double-A Erie affiliate, was found unresponsive Friday morning by police in the northwestern Pennsylvania city.

GoErie.com reported that police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head. Surveillance video was reviewed, and police Capt. Rick Lorah said no vehicles were involved.

Detroit catcher Jake Rogers had “Numi” written on his hat.

 

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Jake Rogers #84 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

“That will definitely stay,” Rogers said after a 4-3 loss to Minnesota at Comerica Park. “Chace helped me get here and his memory will always be with me.”

Numata was Rogers’ backup early this season at Erie.

“This is really tough. I really don’t know what to say. He was a beautiful person, and he brought light into the lives of everyone he met,” he said.

“I don’t think people realize what a great baseball player he was. He forced me to work hard and get better in Erie, because I knew he was always clipping at my heels.”

Numata was in his first season in the Detroit organization. He batted a combined .244 with four home runs and 28 RBIs with Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

 

CLEARWATER, FL – FEBRUARY 20: Chace Numata #83 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during the Philadelphia Phillies photo day on February 20, 2017 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Drafted after high school in Hawaii, Numata began his pro career in 2010 in the Philadelphia system. He also played in the New York Yankees’ organization.

Tigers general manager Al Avila told the team about Numata’s death after the game in Detroit.

“It is obviously a very quiet clubhouse right now. My staff and I only got to know him in spring training this year, but he was a real gamer. He loved to play baseball and he had a great personality. This is a tough day, especially since so many of our guys knew him,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Tigers pitcher Bryan Garcia, who played with Numata this year, pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his major league debut Monday.

“Chace was an all-time human being. I never met a single person who didn’t love him,” he said.Skat

 

