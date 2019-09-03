(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan residents should prepare for emergencies and disasters by making an emergency plan with their loved ones, building an emergency preparedness kit and learning life-saving skills like first aid and CPR during Michigan’s Preparedness Month, according to the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.
To take preparedness into action and commemorate Michigan’s Preparedness Month, the MSP/EMHSD is collaborating with Ottawa County Emergency Management and Walmart to hold the Prepare Fair from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2629 North Park Drive in Holland.
Individuals attending the fair will learn about local emergency response agencies, how to develop a family emergency plan and how to create an emergency preparedness kit. Attendees will also be able to meet local first responders and volunteers. The event is free of charge and open to anyone.
Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments, as well as private and public organizations, in supporting emergency preparedness initiatives and encouraging residents to take action to prepare. Agencies nationwide are uniting under the theme “Prepared, Not
Scared” to encourage everyone to create a family emergency plan and to learn skills needed to help themselves and others until help can arrive.
For more information on an emergency kit checklist visit here.
