Comments
For 22 years the world has wondered, who killed JonBenet Ramsey? Today, in an Oz True Crime exclusive, Dr. Oz interviews Michael Vail, who believes his high school friend, Gary Oliva, who called him the night JonBenet was killed and claimed to have harmed a little girl, is the man responsible.
Oliva is currently serving a 10-year sentence for child pornography but has sent Vail letters from prison allegedly confessing to accidentally killing JonBenet.
Dr. Oz and his experts examine the letters, and an investigator involved in the case from the beginning shares if Oliva should be considered a suspect.
You must log in to post a comment.