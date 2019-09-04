Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 17-month-old girl was killed when her mother allegedly backed her car over the child in the driveway of their Detroit home.
Detroit police say it happened just before noon Tuesday.
The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities say they are investigating the incident although relatives told reporters the death of the child, who wasn’t identified, was an accident.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.