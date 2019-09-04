Comments
TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The family of a Trenton teenager who was fatally shot by police has failed to persuade a federal court to reinstate a lawsuit against officers.
In 2015, Kyle Baker was days away from graduating from Trenton High School.
He was shot at his home.
Trenton officers believed Baker was armed and threatening his mother, although they later learned she wasn’t in the house.
He was experiencing aftereffects from LSD and had struck an officer with a lawnmower blade.
An appeals court last week said it has sympathy for Baker’s family in the “heart-rending” case. But the court said the officers’ entry into the home and use of force didn’t violate any constitutional rights.
