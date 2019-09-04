(CBS DETROIT) – The school year has begun and the Michigan State Police wants drivers to be cautious when it comes to driving in areas where there will be a lot of kids and school drop off points.
Here’s a quick reminder on the school bus rules:
– When overhead lights on a bus are flashing yellow, prepare to stop.
– When overhead lights on a bus are flashing red, stop.
– When hazard warning lights are flashing, proceed with caution.
TWO LANES:
– Vehicles traveling on both directions must stop.
MULTI-LANE PAVED ACROSS:
– Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.
DIVIDED HIGHWAY: (Unpaved space 5 feet+/raised median/physical barrier)
– Vehicles behind bus must stop.
– Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction must proceed with caution.
And the work week begins. And the school year for everyone! Please be cautious as you are driving this morning as there will be a lot of kids out and about and not paying attention. Here is a quick reminder on the school bus rules! Have a great start and commute! pic.twitter.com/QCsLylh4lO
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 3, 2019
