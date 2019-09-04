Filed Under:school bus

(CBS DETROIT) – The school year has begun and the Michigan State Police wants drivers to be cautious when it comes to driving in areas where there will be a lot of kids and school drop off points.

Here’s a quick reminder on the school bus rules:

– When overhead lights on a bus are flashing yellow, prepare to stop.

– When overhead lights on a bus are flashing red, stop.

– When hazard warning lights are flashing, proceed with caution.

TWO LANES:

– Vehicles traveling on both directions must stop.

MULTI-LANE PAVED ACROSS:

– Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

DIVIDED HIGHWAY: (Unpaved space 5 feet+/raised median/physical barrier)

– Vehicles behind bus must stop.

– Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction must proceed with caution.

