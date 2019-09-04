Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Niklas Kronwall

Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account. He will remain with the Red Wings as an adviser to the general manager. Kronwall played in 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 16: Niklas Kronwall #55 of the Detroit Red Wings clears the puck in the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“They say every journey has to come to an end,” Kronwall said. “My journey as a player for the Detroit Red Wings ends here.”

Kronwall had three goals and 24 assists in 79 games last season.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 01: Niklas Kronwall #55 and Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrate a short-handed empty-net goal by Trevor Daley #83 while playing the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on November 1, 2018, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The rebuilding Red Wings are in their first offseason since the return of Steve Yzerman as general manager. They have missed the postseason three straight years.

“My best memory as a Detroit Red Wing is obviously when we all got to hoist the Stanley Cup in 2008,” Kronwall said. “We’re going to get back there. I just won’t be a player when it happens.”

Kronwall’s future was uncertain when 2018-19 ended, but he’d shown over the past couple seasons that he could stay healthy.

MONTREAL, QC – MARCH 12: Max Domi #13 of the Montreal Canadiens skates the puck near Niklas Kronwall #55 of the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 12, 2019, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

“I was a 22-year-old kid when I came over from Sweden. Now at 38, I have my own family here,” he said. “Detroit has become home for us. This franchise, this city and the people of Michigan have shaped me into who I am today.”

Kronwall joined the Triple Gold Club in 2008 when he added a Stanley Cup title to the gold medals he’d won at the Olympics and world championship.

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 18: Niklas Kronwall #55 of the Detroit Red Wings shoots during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on October 18, 2018, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“I had the pleasure of playing with Niklas early in his career, and it was evident from his first season what a special player and person he would become,” Yzerman said in a statement. “He was among the NHL’s best two-way defensemen of his era and will go down as one of the greatest at his position in Red Wings history.”

