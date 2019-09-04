Filed Under:inkster, MSP, shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police is investigating an overnight shooting, collecting evidence and awaiting to interview witnesses.

It happened in the area of 1289 Middlebelt Road where police responded to a report of shots fired.

MSP says Inkster police originally responded to the area but did not locate anything.

Police later learned a 45-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for a “non life threatening gun shot wound.”

Police say the shooting appears to be part of an altercation between the victim and another party.

