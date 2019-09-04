Comments
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to issue charges against anyone involved in a shooting that left two men injured.
It happened Aug. 29 in front of Bosco Lounge in Ferndale.
Police say the two men being held in custody were released pending further investigation.
“This investigation remains open and active and no further updates will be released pending significant developments,” the department stated.
