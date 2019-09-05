ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Police have arrested two people for flying a drove over Michigan Stadium.
It happened Saturday after 10 p.m. during the Wolverines’ football season opener against Middle Tennessee State.
University Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said Thursday that the individuals arrested are not students at the school and they were arrested after a report was made.
The suspects face misdemeanor university ordinance and Federal Aviation Administration violations.
There was no threat to the community Overton says but the case remains under investigation.
