



Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you don’t want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 Riverfront Drive



Listed at $1,519/month, this 1,125-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 250 Riverfront Drive.

The apartment, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1214 Griswold St. (Downtown)



Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1214 Griswold St. It’s listed for $1,525/month for its 623 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1249 Griswold St. (Downtown)



Here’s a 650-square-foot studio apartment at 1249 Griswold St. that’s going for $1,539/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, a deck and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Pets are not welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)



Located at 500 River Place Drive, here’s a 1,010-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $1,550/month.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 cat fee, $250 dog fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1145 Griswold St. (Downtown)



Here’s a 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1145 Griswold St. that’s going for $1,544/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

