



How do the charter middle schools in Detroit stack up?

(Credit: iStock)

We analyzed newly released data from Niche.com — including comprehensive report cards, rankings and reviews — to find out how schools in your area are performing and which have made the biggest leaps over the past year.

Bridge Academy West‘s overall rating improved the most among similar schools in Detroit, rising from a C- to a C+, according to data from Niche.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the school, located at 3105 Carpenter Road, enrolls 295 students. Niche graded the school a C+ for academics (on an A-D scale).

The overall ranking comes from Niche’s proprietary algorithms. A school’s ranking might change due to many factors, including the relative rankings of similar schools and whether a school gained or lost peers due to openings or closings. Other numbers come from current public data from the U.S. government.

Academically, 32% of Bridge Academy West’s students scored as proficient or above in math, and 32% did so in reading. That’s compared to city averages of 16% in math and 25% in reading. The school’s improved overall rating is notable in that it serves a less-affluent population, with 100% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch — 14% more than the city average.

It’s not the only school that’s climbed Niche’s rankings this year. Oakland International Academy – Middle School saw its overall rating improve from a C to a C+. The school is located at 8228 Conant St. and currently serves 207 students.

Niche graded Oakland International Academy – Middle School a B- for academics on an A-D scale. The school’s latest math proficiency was at 39%, and reading proficiency was 37%. It also serves a less-affluent population, with 98% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

While some charter middle schools in Detroit are moving up the ranks, others are consistently top-rated overall, including Cesar Chavez Academy Middle School, with an overall rating of C-.

