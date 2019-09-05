Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – An Oakland County was sentenced to three years’ probation after 178 cats were removed from an Oakland County home earlier this year.
The animals were found after an Oakland County animal control officer went to perform a welfare check on cats there.
Jonathan and Jennifer Klein, who were charged in June with abandonment or cruelty to animals, have been ordered to pay more than $4,400 in restitution.
Officials said a lot of the cats that were removed had health issues which included upper respiratory infections, fleas, skin infections and more.
