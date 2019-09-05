DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Claims of discrimination by two men in their 80s who were removed as bailiffs at a Detroit court because of their health have been rejected by the Michigan appeals court.
The two delivered court documents and overseeing evictions, among other duties for decades at the 36th District Court.
Thornton Jackson Jr. and Jeremiah Weatherly were ruled out after physical exams.
The Legislature changed state law in 2015 and allowed Detroit bailiffs to be dismissed if they couldn’t perform “essential functions.”
Jackson needed a portable oxygen tank while on the job and used a wheelchair. Weatherly had trouble standing during the exam and his vision was limited.
The appeals court says Jackson and Weatherly presented no evidence that age was the key factor in their dismissals. Jackson died during the appeal.
