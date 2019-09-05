DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — General Motors is hiring Google to run key parts of its dashboard infotainment system.
The company admits that the tech firm can do a better job.
Customers want want technology embedded in their vehicle, and they want it to match how their smartphones operate GM says according to research.
Google will work to bring its voice assistant into vehicles worldwide as well as navigation and in-vehicle apps. It’s scheduled to happen starting in 2021, the company says.
“I think we’re going to get a better experience, no doubt in my mind,” GM Vice President of Connected Customer Experience Santiago Chamorro said in an interview. The natural language capability of Google Assistant keeps improving and will make it easier for people to talk to their cars, he said.
The company says drivers will be able to use Google Assistant to make calls, text friends or even set the temperature in their vehicles.
