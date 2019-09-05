(CBS DETROIT) – A 54-year-old Macomb County man has been sentenced for his role in the sexual assault of three young girls.

Michael Patrick Wolka, who pleaded no contest in June to multiple sexual assault charges, was sentenced late last month before Alcona County Circuit Court Judge Laura Frawley to 18 to 36 years in prison on count one of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and seven to 20 years in prison on counts two through four of Child Sexually Abusive Activity – all to be served concurrently.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the sentencing Thursday.

“This sentencing reinforces that when it comes to the safety and welfare of our children and residents, my office will do everything in our power to hold dangerous individuals accountable,” said Nessel. “I appreciate the Court’s decision and commitment to ensuring justice in this case was served.”

During the summer of 2016, Wolka took three young girls to his cabin in Glennie, Michigan. The following year, one of the girls came forward and disclosed that Wolka attempted to sexually assault her after drugging her and the other two girls before bed.

The tip was ultimately referred to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation and a search warrant was executed on the cabin. During the execution of the warrant, several San Disk (SD) cards were seized. A forensic review of the SD cards revealed Wolka had been secretly videotaping the victims while they were in the bathroom. Additional review showed Wolka sexually assaulting a young girl several times.

Wolka is currently serving a sentence for crimes he committed against the same girls at his home in Macomb County.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.