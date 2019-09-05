LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The state is getting $27.9 million in federal funds to help families and communities deal with the opioid crisis.
It is part of roughly $1.8 billion that the department is giving states to boost their responses to widespread opioid addiction.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding the grant to expand access to treatment, prevention resources and data U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow said Wednesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are supporting the initiative and have a three-year agreement with states, territories and localities.
In the agreement awareness of the crisis and bolster prevention programs and response initiatives will be promoted.
Funding will be administered through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as part of the State Opioid Response grant program.
