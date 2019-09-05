Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Pedestrian Enforcement Week runs Sept. 5-11 in four cities where police will be looking to see how drivers obey pedestrian laws and more.
Law enforcement agencies in four cities have been awarded grants to focus on the laws applicable to pedestrian safety to help reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.
The Office of Highway Safety Planning identified Detroit, Kalamazoo, Warren and Lansing as having some of the highest number of pedestrian crashes over a five-year period.
For more information on driver and pedestrian violations visit here.
