Warm temperatures are in store for Detroit over the next few days, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach 73 degrees today and 71 on Friday.
A chance of rain is forecast for Friday. The best chance of rain is expected on Friday at 63 percent.
Skies will be partly cloudy today and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Winds will stay somewhat calm throughout the week, with the highest speeds on Saturday at only 9 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
