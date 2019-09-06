Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Sean Welsh, PNC West Michigan Regional President, Peggy Vander Meulen, Program Director of Strong Beginnings, and Terri Kirkpatrick, a Community Health Worker at Strong Beginnings, appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about an social impact bond program helping more Michigan families learn to live heather lives.
The trio appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as they talked the new program which was years in the making. The state of Michigan is also involved as are other foundations. Welsh explained it was part of PNC’s “Grow up Great” effort which has been underway in Detroit and other places in recent years. The Strong Beginnings efforts is focused on Kent County on the west side of the state.
Then, Philomena V. Mantella, new President of Grand Valley State University, appeared with Cain to talk about her new job.
She also talked about GVSU’s Detroit Center – which is located near Detroit Athletic Club – and how it compliments the school’s unique mission.
Mantella also talks about programs GVSU has in cyber security and healthcare and how they are addressing needs in the market place.
