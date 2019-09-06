Filed Under:bomb threat, MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A bomb threat was reported at or near Michigan State University’s Administration Hannah Building.

The person reported the threat just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

MSU police asked students and staff members to evacuate the building and to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to MSU Police.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments