EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A bomb threat was reported at or near Michigan State University’s Administration Hannah Building.
The person reported the threat just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.
MSU police asked students and staff members to evacuate the building and to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to MSU Police.
MSU ALERT: A person reported a bomb threat at or near Administration Hannah Building. We are asking you to evacuate Administration Hannah Building immediately and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to MSU Police. Monitor local media for more info.
