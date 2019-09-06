LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A former campaign worker of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been accused of using his ties to her to allegedly extort the owner of a car rental company that has drawn scrutiny from her office.
Nessel said she was “deeply concerned” and released a statement Friday.
It comes two days after a lawsuit was filed in federal court against Dimitriy Movsesyan.
The founder of Executive Car Rental accused him of extorting him for money while noting his relationship with Nessel, whose office is investigating consumer complaints against the company.
Kelli Rossman-Mckinney says Nessel has not seen Movsesyan since she was elected, nor has she spoken with him about any matter her office is handling. She says he worked on Nessel’s campaign as an IT consultant in 2017 and briefly in 2018.
