DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Prosecutors are deciding whether to charge a man accused by Detroit police in the killings of four women whose bodies were found in vacant houses.
Deangelo Martin, 34, has been named by the Detroit police department as the suspect.
Four homicide warrants were submitted to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office by police.
The victims were all in their 40s and 50s and police say the slayings were between March and June.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he sees similarities between three of the slayings and the assaults of at least two additional women who survived attacks.
Martin has been ordered to stand trial in the stabbing and sexual assault of woman in May, and is also charged in the kidnapping and assault of a 51-year-old woman in June.
