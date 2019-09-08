FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills police are investigating a fatal rollover crash at 11 Mile Road and Inkster Road.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver is being treated at a local hospital.

It happened Saturday at 8:14 p.m. according to police.

Witnesses say one vehicle was traveling southbound on Inkster Road and the other vehicle was traveling eastbound on 11 Mile.

Traffic investigators are investigating the incident and ask that a nyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.