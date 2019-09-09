Highland Park, MI (CBS Detroit) – Urban blight has long affected areas of Detroit, and Highland Park is certainly no exception. The S.A.Y. Family Health Clinic and Buckets of Rain have partnered to try to create a change in the community here. They’ve built an oasis of agriculture and free health care for women in this community.

“S.A.Y. Family Health Clinic is part of Mitch Albom Charities and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries,” explains Dr. Deborah Charfoos, MD in charge of Obstetrics and Gynecology. It’s been around for a while, and it is now a clinic just for women at this point.”

Buckets of Rain’s primary effort is focused on growing produce in their “Big Glen” garden in Highland Park. It is less than a mile from 4 large homeless shelters. Since 2012, “Big Glen” has produced hundreds-of-thousands of servings of fresh produce for the rescue missions and residents within the local community. By 2020, they aim to produce 500,000 servings of fresh vegetables per season. This will require about 5 acres in continuous production and 5 full-time seasonal employees.

“I think the need in Highland Park is probably as severe as it has been in Detroit in the past,” says Chris Skellenger, Executive Director for Buckets of Rain. “The level of homelessness and unemployment here is off the charts, and we need as much help in this neighborhood as we can get.”

“I lost 72 pounds, I’ve been eating my vegetables from Buckets of Rain,” says resident Laura Hoskin. “I enjoy them; they help me eat healthier.”

“It feels so good when you help other people, and I’ve been helping people for 30 plus years because I’m a Gynecologist,” adds Dr. Charfoos. “But it’s different when you come down here, and people have nothing, and you can say ‘this looks better than what you would get at the market,’ so this is amazing.”

If you are a woman in need of health care, S.A.Y. Clinic is here for you!

