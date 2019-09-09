(CBS DETROIT) – A few changes are coming to a chunk of Bed Bath & Beyond stores before Christmas.
Under performing locations might close or be relocated in the near future.
The news comes after a letter to shareholders stating a refresh of 160 Bed Bath & Beyond locations is underway and is expected to be finished for the 2019 holiday season.
The letter came from interim CEO Mary A. Winston and the chairman of the board of directors, Patrick R. Gaston.
Michigan has 31 Bed Bath & Beyond locations:
Allen Park
Ann Arbor
Auburn Hills
Battle Creek
Beverly Hills
Brighton
Canton
Cheterfield
Farmington Hills
Flint
Grand Rapids
Grandville
Holland
Jackson
Lansing
Muskegon
Northville
Novi
Okemos
Petoskey
Portage
Rochester Hills
Roseville
Saginaw
Sterling Heights
Taylor
Traverse City
Troy
Walker
Westland
White Lake Township
