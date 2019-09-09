Comments
HOLLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Michigan photographer captured something special during a couple’s wedding photos making their day all the more memorable.
A wild deer leaned into the wedding photo and seemed to be drawn by Morgan Mackley’s bouquet of flowers.
Laurenda Bennett, the photographer, called it a “special moment” for newlyweds Luke and Morgan Mackley.
The couple had just walked to the edge of a field with their wedding photographer during their Holland reception last week, when the deer walked up and began chomping on the roses.
