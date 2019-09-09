(CBS DETROIT) – With more than 12,500 miles of designated trails, whether it’s on foot or on horseback, a mountain bike or a snowmobile – or even in a canoe – Michigan has a trail for you.
Michigan has earned its reputation as the Trails State, rightfully so, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Sept. 22-29 Trails Week in Michigan.
Trails Week is a great opportunity to hit the trails for the first time, revisit familiar favorites or try out a new trail adventure.
“It doesn’t matter the season, it doesn’t matter where you are in the state, Michigan has your trail,” said Paul Yauk, state trails coordinator with the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s unbelievable the number of trails available across the state. They’re a great resource to help people stay healthy and active, explore history or just have fun.”
Michigan also boasts the Iron Belle Trail, the longest state-designated trail in the nation. With two distinct routes – one for hiking and one for biking – the 2,050-mile Iron Belle Trail is a catalyst for communities across Michigan to connect to each other. The trail stretches from Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula.
