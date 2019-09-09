INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested two during a traffic stop in Inkster.
It happened Sept. 7 and police say the vehicle was driving without headlights activated.
Troopers went to contact the driver and observed a loaded .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun on the driver floor.
The driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon which was later determined to be stolen.
A bag of crack cocaine was found on the passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was also arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation.
