INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested two during a traffic stop in Inkster.

It happened Sept. 7 and police say the vehicle was driving without headlights activated.

Troopers went to contact the driver and observed a loaded .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun on the driver floor.

The driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon which was later determined to be stolen.

A bag of crack cocaine was found on the passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was also arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

