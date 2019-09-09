Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A Nestlé and Dreyer’s Ice Cream Plymouth facility will close by the end of the year.
The facility is located at 45667 Port Street.
In a letter to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency, Nestlé says all affected employees have been or will be notified of their separation dates and that their separation from employment will be permanent.
“The entire facility will be closed, and all employees at the facility will be impacted. This closure is expected to be permanent. The first separation is expected to occur on November 1, 2019, and separations may continue through December 31, 2019.”
To view the full letter visit here.
