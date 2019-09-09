



A new traditional American spot, bar, and venue/event space has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1509 Broadway St. in Downtown, the fresh arrival is called Karl’s.

(Credit: KJ S./ Yelp)

Owned and operated by Chef Kate Williams, Karl’s serves up a mixture of American dishes that have featured in her family’s history. The menu features dishes like crab dip casserole, a club sandwich, steak and eggs, patty melt and spaghetti and meatballs. The restaurant also offers baked goods and desserts, cocktails, draft beer, wine, milkshakes and other beverages.

The fresh arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

KJ S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 29, wrote, “… We ordered the chicken salad (easy to miss on the menu because it’s on the drinks side), the patty melt, the French fries, and our waitress brought us a gift of cheese curds…We loved everything we had…” And Ambra V. wrote, “… The cocktails are made with love, (aka heavy pours). The pancakes for the table were great, light and buttery. The quiche was amazing. They surely know how to do eggs, fluffy and creamy even when scrambled or over hard…”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Karl’s is open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m.–1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.– 2 a.m.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Detroit? Here’s what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.