The Annual Dally in the Alley took over the streets of Cass Corridor this past weekend, making its 42nd appearance as Detroit’s largest community festival. Dally in the Alley featured over 30 local bands, local retailers, and some of the best food vendors in the Detroit area. Some of the featured bands included Leaf Erikson, The Stools, The Muggs, and more! This free-admission festival generates over 80,000 visitors, and all of the proceeds go to the North Cass Community Union, funding next years Dally in the Alley!
Re-live the excitement of Dally in the Alley in these snaps from local attendees!
I got my life in food today! While at @dallyinthealley I had a crunch wrap thanks to @streetbeetdetroit, and milk chocolate ice cream from @milkandfrothicecream! Then for dinner I was fortunate enough to return to @piescipizza a few blocks away, and have another great pizza!
🤟🏽. This group was very good. If you know who they are please tag them. I would love to check them out more. #jayyleosphotos #photography #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #street #dallyinthealley #streetportrait #portrait #portraitphotography #performace #music #band
