



Start your day off right by looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Detroit.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.

Megaraptor, pit bull terrier



Megaraptor is a sweet female pit bull terrier puppy currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Megaraptor is a social butterfly — she gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She is vaccinated.

Notes from Megaraptor’s caretakers:

Megaraptor is a part of mom Dino’s litter. Dino had 9 (very assorted), beautiful puppies 8 weeks ago, and she did a fabulous job as a mom. The puppies are socialized daily with people and other dogs.

Read more about how to adopt Megaraptor on Petfinder.

Triceratops, pit bull terrier



Triceratops is a handsome male pit bull terrier puppy staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Triceratops is a social butterfly — he’s happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. He has had all of his shots.

From Triceratops’ current caretaker:

Triceratops is also part of Dino’s litter of 9 puppies (see item above). The puppies are socialized daily with people and other dogs.

Read more about how to adopt Triceratops on Petfinder.

Num-Num, pit bull terrier



Num-Num is a male pit bull terrier puppy currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Num-Num will get along great with your other dogs, cats and kids. His vaccinations are already up to date.

Notes from Num-Num’s caretakers:

Num-Num is a part of a litter that was surrendered to us due to severe emaciation. They were unable to do anything but eat and sleep for a long while and had an awful worm infection. Now, they are social, sassy and play all day. Num-Num and his siblings are stunted in size — they may or may not catch up to a full pitbull size. They are extremely affectionate, done with their worm issues and ready for a forever home.

Apply to adopt Num-Num today at Petfinder.

Mouse, shepherd mix



Mouse is a darling female shepherd puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

She gets along well with other dogs and already has had all of her shots.

Mouse’s current caretakers say:

Mouse and her littermate, Minnie, were both taken into the rescue. Mouse is a little more timid than her sibling; they love to play together and enjoy their toys.

Apply to adopt Mouse today at Petfinder.

Ray Charles, Labrador retriever and terrier mix



Ray Charles is a male Labrador retriever and terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Ray Charles is friendly as can be, and he’ll get along great with other dogs, cats and kids. His vaccinations are up to date.

Here’s what Ray Charles’ friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him:

Ray Charles is part of a litter of 10 unwanted puppies. Ray loves his sister, Tina, and playing with the other young dogs at his foster home. He loves fetching, can sit on command and is working on his house-training. He is not fazed by the cat at the house and does great with the 12-year-old child who lives there.

Read more about Ray Charles on Petfinder.

Etta James, terrier mix



Etta James is a charming female terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Etta James is a social animal, and she gets along well with other dogs. She has had all of her shots.

From her current caretaker:

Etta James was part of an unwanted litter of 10 puppies. She is adorable and sweet and looking to find her new forever family. Etta James is the only puppy in the litter with a blue and white coat. She is working on learning her basic puppy manners.

Apply to adopt Etta James today at Petfinder.

Ryley, terrier mix



Ryley is a darling male terrier puppy in the care of Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Ryley will get along great with other dogs, and his vaccinations are up to date.

Notes from Ryley’s caretakers:

Ryley is part of a litter of six puppies. He was born the day after his mom was rescued. Ryley is very sweet and loves to be around people.

Apply to adopt Ryley today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.