LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A state budget will proceed without including a long-term funding plan to fix deteriorating roads.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders said Monday they talked over the weekend.
To avoid a partial government shutdown, the two will work immediately to set spending targets to get the budget passed by Oct. 1.
They say they agreed to continue talking about road funding “in a meaningful way” but to table associated issues “for the time being.”
Whitmer, who campaigned on a pledge to “fix the damn roads,” had said she would not sign a budget without a “real fix” to significantly boost spending on roads and public education. But she and Republicans were struggling to find a consensus after her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike went nowhere.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.