FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A man has been ordered to trial in the disappearance of a Farmington Hills woman whose body hasn’t been found.
Danielle Stislicki, 28, has been missing for nearly three years.
Floyd Galloway Jr., 32, was a security guard who worked at the same Detroit-area building. He is charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.
A judge heard two days of testimony before ordering Galloway to trial Tuesday.
Under Michigan law, the evidence threshold is low at this stage of a felony case. A state police expert said there was a high probability that Stislicki’s DNA was on a carpet patch in Galloway’s home.
Galloway is currently serving a minimum 16-year prison sentence for kidnapping in a different case.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.