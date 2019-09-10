Comments
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Rochester Hills is set to host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Wednesday.
It will take place at 9 a.m. at the Rochester Hills Fire Station located at 1111 Horizon Court with Mayor Bryan K. Barnett as the featured speaker.
“September 11th is a day where Americans across the country will gather and reflect on the many lives lost and sacrifices made to defend our freedom,” stated Mayor Bryan K. Barnett. “We encourage the community to join us as we honor those that died as well as our emergency response team and the military personnel who serve our country so selflessly.”
The public is invited to attend.
