Rochester Hills, MI (CBS Detroit) – It may sound like the beginning of a corny joke, but these Tigers got together for Kirk Gibson’s 4th annual golf classic to benefit the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s. The event was held at the Wyndgate Country Club. Former Tigers Dave Rozema, Alan Trammell, and David Wells were in attendance. Kirk was also promoting the Esp.org gala that will be held at the Motor City Casino on October 19th.

“We’re trying to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s research, and to help people who have the disease,” explains Kirk Gibson about his Foundation for Parkinson’s. “There’s probably about 30,000 people in Michigan right now…diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

“So it’s teamwork and collaboration, and that’s what Kirk says over and over again, states Jeff Laethem, Chairman of the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. “Instead of separately raising money for different causes, we realized that we’re all on the same team, we’re going at this together, and it’s just been a great partnership.”

“Kirk Gibson is a role model for everybody,” says Dan Loepp, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Somebody who’s been impacted by the disease, but wants to fight, and fight and fight. And we’re just glad to be a part of it!”

Susan Berg, Sponsorship Chair for EvsP.org explains; “What we’d like to do is to raise a lot of money to be able to help research, education and different types of services to benefit the individuals in the state of Michigan that suffer from Parkinson’s disease.”

Adds Pam Yanis, Founder of the EvsP.org Gala, “We hope to sell out the Gala, which is taking place on October 19th at the Motor City Casino. Our financial goal is to raise over a million dollars.”

“He’s got a good attitude, he’s staying positive, he’s staying busy,” says Dave Rozema, former Detroit Tiger pitcher. “He’ll get it; he’ll find something with everybody’s help.”

“Kirk’s into this, like anything he does in life,” explains Alan Trammell, Hall of Fame Detroit Tiger. “I just love him, he’s a dear friend, and we’ve known each other for over 40 years now, and hopefully there are quite a few more years together.”

Adds Gibson,” “We’ll be relentless in our pursuit to find a way to help people with Parkinson’s and also to find a cure to beat it.”

