The controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s trial, incarceration and death has captured the nation. The allegations against the billionaire have unearthed countless alleged victims and could incriminate some of the world’s most elite politicians, celebrities, and even a member of the royal family.
Today, Dr. Oz assembles a team of experts including former NYPD Commissioner, Bernie Kerik, a forensic psychiatrist, and a medical examiner, to investigate the circumstances of Epstein’s death. They weigh in on the autopsy findings, the prison conditions where Epstein was held and recreate a small model of the possible crime scene.
Plus, we are inside the courtroom with new details from his alleged victims and Sky Roberts, the father of one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts, speaks out about justice for Epstein’s victims.
