Comments
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Southfield police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run.
Police say a vehicle did not stop after striking a woman.
It happened Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. on 10 Mile Road near Santa Barbara Street.
Police shut down part of the road Tuesday to investigate the scene.
No other information has been release by police.
Anyone with information can contact Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.